Advertisement

Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade
Hunters from in and out of the U.P. bring their bucks for a chance to win prizes
Crystal Falls holds first-ever Buckfest to celebrate deer season
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department responds to current Michigan Covid-19 situation
The Mackinac Bridge (Sunday 7:47 p.m.)
The Mackinac Bridge is partially closed
A front moves in to bring in a round of snow and lake effect snow but that snow could melt by...
Snowy and blustery Sunday with a warm up mid-next week

Latest News

More than 20 adults and children were injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a...
Multiple dead, dozens injured after SUV drives through Christmas parade
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade
Waukesha Fire Department took 11 adults and 12 children to area hospitals, but says there were...
Police: 'Some fatalities' after SUV drives into Christmas parade
Michigan Made store
Michigan Made and Hot Plate encourage UP residents to shop local