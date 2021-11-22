Staying snowy & windy for some

Bands of moderate to heavy lake effect snow will continue for areas east. Snow will slowly taper off late in the day. Roads are still slippery and blowing snow will still be a hazard as northwest winds will still gust in excess of 30mph. Windy and snowy conditions slowly end this afternoon. Then, warmer air will be around tomorrow through Wednesday. A disturbance moves through on Wednesday into Thursday. It’ll bring cooler air and light lake effect snow in the north on Thanksgiving. Travel might be a little slippery.

Today: Windy and snowy. Lake effect snow continues in east

>Highs: Mid 20s west, upper 20s elsewhere

Tuesday: Sunshine mixed with clouds and more seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s west and central, upper 30s east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with isolated rain east

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thanksgiving: Cloudy, colder with light snow north

>Highs: Mid 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and staying cold

>Highs: Continued 20s

Saturday: Clouds clearing out and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 30°

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

