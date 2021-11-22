Advertisement

The Ryan Report - November 21, 2021

Don Ryan shares a conversation this Sunday with TV6′s Scott Zerbel about the 40th Canathon
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For this week’s Ryan Report, Don sat down with TV6′s Creative Services and Marketing Manager Scott Zerbel about the Canathon.

Zerbel shares with Ryan the history of the Canathon, and how it has evolved from “humble beginnings” to an Upper Peninsula “tradition.”

Find Part 1 of the show above, and Parts 2-4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

