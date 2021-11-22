Advertisement

Online registration open for 9th annual IshpeTurkey Trot

The 5k starts at 9 A.M. in the Ishpeming High School parking lot
Walkers, runners, turkeys and trotters warm up before the 7th Annual IshpeTurkey Trot at...
Walkers, runners, turkeys and trotters warm up before the 7th Annual IshpeTurkey Trot at Ishpeming High School. (WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The IshpeTurkey Trot is back for its 9th annual 5k!

Participants will meet at the Ishpeming High School parking lot and will walk, run, hobble, or gobble their way through the course on the nearby Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

Participants must pre-register online here.

Proceeds go to Hematite Power Packs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Hunters from in and out of the U.P. bring their bucks for a chance to win prizes
Crystal Falls holds first-ever Buckfest to celebrate deer season
The Mackinac Bridge (Sunday 7:47 p.m.)
Due to high winds, ‘high profile’ vehicles require escort across Mackinac Bridge
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department responds to current Michigan Covid-19 situation
A front moves in to bring in a round of snow and lake effect snow but that snow could melt by...
Snowy and blustery Sunday with a warm up mid-next week

Latest News

IshpeTurkey Trot
Film producer Aaron Peterson shares his struggles after losing his son Josiah
Art of Gratitude, Part 1: Learning to live for Josiah
Holiday parade
GINCC prepares for holiday festivities
Film producer Aaron Peterson shares his struggles after losing his son Josiah
Art of Gratitude, Part 1: Learning to live for Josiah