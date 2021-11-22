Online registration open for 9th annual IshpeTurkey Trot

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The IshpeTurkey Trot is back for its 9th annual 5k!

Participants will meet at the Ishpeming High School parking lot and will walk, run, hobble, or gobble their way through the course on the nearby Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

Participants must pre-register online here.

Proceeds go to Hematite Power Packs.

