Michigan Made and Hot Plate encourage UP residents to shop local

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This holiday season, U.P. businesses are encouraging you to shop local.

Crossing names off your holiday gift list can be tough, and with so many shopping options, where do you start? Thankfully, two Marquette County businesses are here to help. “We do a lot of gift baskets and, you know, we thrive on making every customer feel like this is an experience that you’re going to not find other places,” Michigan Made Owner Holly Jo Smith says.

Michigan Made features woodwork, photography, and glass art from Upper Michigan artists. It is located right off of U.S. Highway 41 South near the Michigan Welcome Center. Smith says they’re in the business of selling happiness.

“We have a store in Houghton, one in Marquette, and one in Manistique and we gather the best from each spot and put it here,” Smith says of her Marquette store. Michigan Made is not the only local business that has special things to offer for the holidays. Hot Plate is Downtown Marquette in the Masonic building.

Owner Melissa Sprouse says many people think the art studio is closed. This holiday season, she’s reminding them that they’re anything but. “We do glass fusing classes, where you can come in and learn how to do a specific glass project,” Sprouse says.

Hot Plate offers these classes once a week. Sprouse says the glass projects turn into masterpieces once they’re complete. “You snip and break the glass into different little-sized pieces and designs, and then you just stack it together,” Sprouse says of the glass fusing process. “Then it goes through the kiln and it fuses and melts and makes something really pretty.”

Here, guests have the chance to create a unique present. “It adds a little special something to your gift to know that you made it,” Sprouse says. By shopping local at these two establishments, you’re not only supporting their businesses but also over 180 local artists who supply their products.

