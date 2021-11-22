Marquette Fit Body Boot Camp gives thanks to members

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A local gym is giving thanks for a year of community support.

Sean and Cheryne Clements opened Marquette Fit Body Boot Camp to the public on November 9, 2020. Since then, the boot camp has offered a Six-Week Transformation Challenge to members that want to make a healthy change in their life. It also has a new Fit Body Forever program that takes place Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for adults 55 and older.

Co-owner Sean Clements says the Fit Body Forever Program is meant to give older people more autonomy over their health. “As we age, we start to lose strength, sometimes balance,” he says. “The program is designed for that age demographic to keep their strength up, have the stamina to do more of the things that they love, and to be able to live life on their terms.”

The gym offers something for everyone. Clements says it began humbly, with about 92 members. “We have experienced pretty sizable growth since,” Clements says.

With 340 members and counting, Clements notes Fit Body has made a big difference in members’ well-being since its beginning. “One of our members is actually about 10 pounds away from 100 pounds lost,” he says. “It’s things like that where someone’s life is forever changed. That is why we wanted to do this.”

Due to all their success, Fit Body Boot Camp is planning an upgrade to their County Road H.Q. facility. “We’re adding an additional 825 square feet of our mats,” Clements says. “As of right now, we can train 30 people per session. With this expansion, we’re going to be able to train 41 people at a time.”

As part of its mission, the gym donates to good causes. “This month we’re doing a drive for Movember, for men’s health awareness,” Clements says. “There’s also our Toys for Tots drive. Last year we were able to help, I think 42 families have Christmas.”

Clements is quick to acknowledge what has propelled the gym’s success: the great people of Marquette. “Thank you,” he says to all members. “To be this well received by our community in such a short period of time is very humbling.”

To sign up for a membership or for more information on Marquette Fit Body Boot Camp, you can message the gym on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.