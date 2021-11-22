Advertisement

The Mackinac Bridge is partially closed

The Mackinac Bridge (Sunday 7:47 p.m.)
The Mackinac Bridge (Sunday 7:47 p.m.)(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MACKINAC, Mich. (WLUC) - As of Sunday 7:40 p.m., the Mackinac Bridge is closed to all vehicles except passenger cars, passenger vans, and empty pickup trucks.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, winds are blowing across the bridge surface in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Bridge authority asks all drivers to exercise appropriate caution. Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.

Bridge personnel is stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change.

When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to all vehicles, although certain vehicles may still require an escort.

If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, the bridge authority encourages you to tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

TV6 will continue to keep you updated on the closure as more information becomes available.

