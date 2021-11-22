Advertisement

GINCC prepares for holiday festivities

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -Bob Hendrickson, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce executive director says the Ishpeming Christmas Parade is on November 26. The parade will start on Bluff Street at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, before walking down Main Street at 6:00. When the parade is done, the city will light its Christmas tree, at the corner of Main and Hematite Street.

Tinseltown returns to Negaunee on December 11th. Hendrickson adds there are a lot of businesses with new products for the holiday season, so if you need to shop there are also opportunities, like Small Business Saturday on November 27.

