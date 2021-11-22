Advertisement

Gilbert Elementary School collects over 6,000 pounds in food for TV6 Canathon

Students and parents came together to feed a hungry neighbor.
Gilbert Elementary students load donations into the St. Vincent de Paul truck
Gilbert Elementary students load donations into the St. Vincent de Paul truck(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students across Upper Michigan are coming together in a big way to tackle hunger, and help feed a hungry neighbor.

Gilbert Elementary School in Gwinn is taking the TV6 Canathon seriously. It held a competition between classes to see which could donate the most food. “The second the word contest was put into it, everybody jumped at the opportunity to bring the most in with knowing that it’s going to go to a good cause,” Marci Paulsen, principal, Gilbert Elementary School, says.

The result was a smashing success. The school collected over 6,000 pounds of food. Paulsen says Gilbert Elementary received more than it ever thought possible.

“All the things here are very usable, ready for Thanksgiving,” Paulsen says. “We’re going to fill the pantry. Paw Packs is going to be set and ready probably for the rest of the year.”

Amy Kimsel says her kindergarten class brought in 2,730 pounds of perishables. This incredible feat won the contest. She credits her students’ character for achieving this accomplishment.

“For 19 students to be able to bring in 45% of the food you see behind me kind of shows how awesome they are, that we went full force into this competition and we wanted to win,” Kimsel says.

St. Vincent de Paul picked up all donations today. Gilbert Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization Vice President Brooke King says St. Vincent and Paw Packs will distribute them. “There’s just so many people in need, and whatever we can do to give back and continue to give back is just amazing.”

Gilbert Elementary School students donated so much food that they had trouble getting it all into the St. Vincent de Paul truck.

