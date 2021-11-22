Advertisement

Dickinson County Catholic school collects over 1,000 cans for TV6 Canathon in one week

Each day, the class that brought in the most cans was awarded a “dress down day” into casual clothing
The school raised over 1,000 non-perishable donations in one week(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bishop Baraga Catholic School in Iron Mountain got involved with the Canathon in a special way.

Each day, classes pre-school through 8th grade competed to see who brought in the most donations. The winner earned a “dress down day,” into casual clothing. The principal says the service project highlights the school’s mission.

“We’re a Catholic school, we’re here to serve and to meet the needs in our community, and there are plenty of people in need. We are happy to help, and we try to do service projects every month like this,” said Angela Oller, Bishop Baraga School Principal.

The school has about 105 students, Oller says each student brought in about 15 cans last week.

