Dickinson County Catholic school collects over 1,000 cans for TV6 Canathon in one week

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bishop Baraga Catholic School in Iron Mountain got involved with the Canathon in a special way.

Each day, classes pre-school through 8th grade competed to see who brought in the most donations. The winner earned a “dress down day,” into casual clothing. The principal says the service project highlights the school’s mission.

“We’re a Catholic school, we’re here to serve and to meet the needs in our community, and there are plenty of people in need. We are happy to help, and we try to do service projects every month like this,” said Angela Oller, Bishop Baraga School Principal.

The school has about 105 students, Oller says each student brought in about 15 cans last week.

