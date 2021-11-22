Advertisement

Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in...
The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in Newbury Township, Ohio. Two other van passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said.((Source: WOIO))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURY, Ohio (AP) — A tractor-trailer apparently collided head-on with a van Monday on an Ohio state highway, killing five of the seven people in the van, authorities said.

The crash occurred on State Route 44 in Geauga County’s Newbury Township, east of Cleveland, the highway patrol said. Both vehicles had front-end damage.

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other van passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer’s driver was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the highway patrol said. The driver had no passengers.

The patrol says that it’s still processing the scene and that the collision remains under investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to show that three people were taken to hospitals, not two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Hunters from in and out of the U.P. bring their bucks for a chance to win prizes
Crystal Falls holds first-ever Buckfest to celebrate deer season
The Mackinac Bridge (Sunday 7:47 p.m.)
Due to high winds, ‘high profile’ vehicles require escort across Mackinac Bridge
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department responds to current Michigan Covid-19 situation

Latest News

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50...
Prominent Minnesota poet, writer Robert Bly dies at 95
The State and the defense are delivering closing arguments in the trial of the three men...
Arbery death trial: closing arguments
Watersmeet Township Schools logo. (Watersmeet Graphic)
Watersmeet Township Schools move to remote learning ahead of Thanksgiving break
Two new surveys find Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year.
Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14% more this year, survey finds
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair