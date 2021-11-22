Advertisement

Copper Island Academy to purchase land

The school is growing its outdoor footprint
The new strip of land has some snow now and some infinite possibilities later.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Island Academy in Calumet is adding onto its property.

The public charter school is in the process of purchasing an adjacent piece of land from Houghton County.

The new strip of land runs along with the school’s backyard and is wooded.

CIA Principal Steve Aho says he’s not sure how Copper Island will use the land just yet.

But, he says it will contribute to student learning outside of the classroom.

“One of the things we really want to do is focus on that outdoor education, the unstructured play for students,” said Aho. “As well as educational opportunities and extensions of the classroom.”

The Copper Island Academy says it still plans to add a gymnasium to the school in the future as well.

