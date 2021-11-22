Businessman Rinke launches campaign for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican Kevin Rinke, a former owner of Detroit-area car dealerships, has launched his campaign for Michigan governor with TV and digital ads touting himself as a conservative outsider and criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Rinke is prepared to spend millions of his own money in the 2022 GOP primary. The winner will face the first-term Democratic governor.

He led Rinke Automotive Group, which was founded by his family. He later helmed a traumatic brain injury center, a health care company and became a private investor.

