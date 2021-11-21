Wildcat Women fall to Concordia-St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team traveled to Minnesota to face The Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears to start out their five-game road stretch, NMU fell short by a score of 62-46 inside the Gangelhoff Center, Saturday, Nov.20.

FIRST QUARTER The Golden Bears started out strong knocking down 10 of their 16 shots taking the early lead on the Wildcats. NMU kept the pressure, grabbing 13 rebounds to St. Paul’s nine. Makaylee Kuhn held her own, shooting 50 percent from the field.

SECOND QUARTER Northern started to find momentum in the beginning of the second quarter, holding CSP to only 20 percent from the three point line. NMU continued to grab balls off the glass with a total of eight.

AT THE HALF Kuhn led the ‘Cats with a total of seven points, two assists and four rebounds.Junior forwards Emily Mueller and Elena Alaix contributed on the glass, grabbing three rebounds a piece.Northern out rebounded the Golden Bears by a total of 21 to 19.

THIRD QUARTER The Wildcats came out hot to start the third quarter, knocking down 11 points in the first five minutes of play.Northern went on a 13-0 run midway through the third to put the game within reach. The Golden Eagles struggled against the ‘Cats as NMU controlled the glass with 15 rebounds.NMU tallied 17 points to make the game 50-39 in favor of the Golden Bears.

FOURTH QUARTER NMU continued their run to start the fourth quarter, making it 17-2, the Golden Bears last points came with 7 minutes left in the third quarter. The Wildcats kept the momentum, putting them to within four points early in the fourth.

STAT LEADERS Northern had two double-digit scorers in Kuhn and Mueller with a total of 11 each. Nine separate Wildcats registered at least one rebound in today’s matchup, including senior guard Elizabeth Lutz with a team high of nine.The ‘Cats controlled the glass with a total of 50 to CSP’s 40.

UP NEXT After Saturday’s affair, the Wildcats stay in Minnesota as they are set to face St. Cloud State University in a non-conference matchup Friday, Nov. 26. The last time NMU played SCSU, Northern came out on top by a score of 55-53.

