St. Norbert Women’s hockey gets big third period to edge Finlandia

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Everything was left on the ice as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-7, 0-3 NCHA) took a hard fought 3-1 loss to St. Norbert (6-2, 3-0 NCHA), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

In the first period, freshman Laney Pasemko and Brynn Waisman put on a goalie clinic. Both players had several great saves to keep the score at 0-0 as the period ended.

In the second period, junior Cassidy Becia blasted a shot that was somehow saved just 44 seconds in. St. Norbert finally broke the defensive stalemate, scoring at the 11:50 mark. Freshman Libby Plath put up a shot that just missed before the end of the second period.

In the third period, sophomore Abby Dawson ripped the puck past Waisman to tie the game with 15:31 to go. The Green Knights took the lead back three minutes later. SNC would score an insurance goal at the 15:02 mark. The Lions had several strong chances that were denied.

The defense blocked 15 shots. Pasemko finished with 20 saves.

Finlandia stays at the HOCO, Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. St. Norbert. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.