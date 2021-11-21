Solid first half powers MTU Men’s Basketball to road win

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WLUC) - Owen White posted 24 points to help Michigan Tech over Minnesota Crookston 83-72 Saturday afternoon at Lysaker Gymnasium in non-conference men’s basketball. The Huskies rallied for 53-points in the first half and kept the Eagles at bay in the second to move to 2-1 in non-conference play. Eric Carl also scored 20 points with four 3-pointers while Trent Bell stoked the defense with seven rebounds and four steals.

“Any road win is a good win,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “We really executed well in the first half. Credit to Crookston with how hard they played in the second half. They seized the momentum. I was proud of our guys for making plays down the stretch to pull out the win.”

Owen White found lanes to the basket early and often and Eric Carl added a deep threat to give the Huskies a 15-6 advantage to start the game. White shot 8-for-11 for 19 points in the first half and the Huskies started out 67-percent from the field for a 54-31 halftime lead.

After extending the margin to 25 points, The Eagles cut into the deficit dramatically in the second half to 65-57 by the ten-minute mark. However, eight points was as close as Minnesota Crookston could get.

Adam Hobson cut sharply to the rim and finished with a right landed layup to stem the tide and give the Huskies a double-figure cushion. MTU took care of the basketball the rest of the way, helped by offensive rebounds and frequent trips to the free throw line over the waning minutes.

Michigan Tech (2-1, 0-0 GLIAC) shot 52.5-percent overall (32-for-61) overall, including 46-percent from long range (12-for-26). The Huskies also out-rebounded the Eagles 35-28 with 17 assists and seven turnovers. Carl and Carter Johnston chipped in five assists apiece.

After making seven of his first eight shots, White finished 10-for-18 with four rebounds. The Huskies bench contributed 22 points, including Brad Simonsen with 10 and Jalen Carter with eight.

Ethan Channel led the Eagles with 21 points (8-14). Uzo Dibiamaka added 10 points and six assists. Dylan Hushaw posted 13 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Minnesota Crookston (1-3, 0-0 NSIC) shot 47-percent (25-for-53), including 33-percent (6-for-18) from downtown.

Tech continues non-conference play next weekend they host Minnesota Duluth (Saturday, November 27) and St. Cloud State (Sunday, November 28) at SDC Gymnasium in Houghton. Minnesota Crookston faces Bemidji State on Tuesday to start Northern Sun Conference play.

