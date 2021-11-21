Snowy and blustery Sunday with a warm up mid-next week
While it will be calm tonight, snowy conditions will persist all throughout Sunday and into the morning of Monday. A front allows snow to move into our area from the west and brings a round of lake effect snow afterwards. Though the snow won’t stick around for very long due to a small warm up mid-next week around Tuesday into Wednesday. Small show showers are possible on Thanksgiving Day so keep that in mind while traveling to your family gathering.
>Highs: Upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy while developing into snow and a round of lake effect snow impacting most of the Upper Peninsula
>Highs: Mid 30s
Monday: AM Snow with it tapering off towards the afternoon leaving only cloudy conditions
>Highs: Upper 30s
Tuesday: Mild but mostly sunny conditions
>Highs: Low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy but temps will melt the snow from the late weekend
>Highs: Mid 30s
Thanksgiving Day: Chance of some small snow showers throughout the day; mostly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions
