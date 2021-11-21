Huskies split at No. 20 Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech had a CCHA split at No. 20 Bemidji State after the Beavers won 4-3 Saturday (Nov. 20) at the Sanford Center. The Huskies are now 6-5 overall and 3-3 in the CCHA.

“Bemidji earned the win tonight for sure,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “I thought we had really good performances from some players tonight, but they played a more competitive game than last night. It’s not going to get any easier as the season continues, so we need to keep working at it.”

Similar to Friday night, the Huskies got down early but held a 2-1 lead in the second. Owen Sillinger put the home team in front 4:44 into the game.

Arvid Caderoth tied it up for the Huskies with 2:34 left in the second when he scored on a rebound from Justin Misiak and Tristan Ashbrook. It was his second of the season and fourth of his career.

Brett Thorne put the Huskies in front 2:59 into the second, scoring as a Tech power play was expiring. Ryland Mosley had the backdoor setup pass with Brian Halonen also assisting on Thorne’s second of the season and third of his career.

The Beavers then scored three straight. Ethan Somoza tied up the game at 6:51 of the second on the power play.

Ross Armour put the home team back in front at 11:13, and Will Zmolek made it a two-goal game 1:19 later.

Tech found life at 13:18 of the third period when Michael Karow banged in his first goal as a Husky to push it back to a one-goal game. Colin Swoyer and Brian Halonen assisted on the play.

Coach Shawhan pulled goaltender Blake Pietila late in the game, but the Beavers blocked three shots with only one getting through to the goaltender.

BSU outshot Tech 30-27. Tech was 0 for 4 on the power play and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill.

Tech hosts Ferris State next weekend (Nov. 26-27) at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

