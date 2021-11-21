Finlandia women find out why Hope College is number one

HOLLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Senior Bailey Froberg scored in double-figures as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (0-3) lost 94-56 to #1 Hope (3-0), Friday night at DeVos Fieldhouse. It was day one of the Hope Tournament.

Hope and Finlandia slugged it out for the entire first period. There were five ties and seven lead changes. Junior Martina Jahfetson hit two free throws to tie the game at 14-14 with 2:11 to go.

The Flying Dutch scored seven straight to try and put the game away. Senior Carsyn Osterman hit a jumper to make it 21-16 at the end of the first period. Hope scored nine straight in the second period to put the game away.

For Finlandia, Froberg had 12 points and two steals while senior Harlee Froberg scored nine points.

For Hope, Kate Majerus scored 13 points and Olivia Voskuil had 10 points.

Finlandia closes out the Hope Tournament, Saturday, Nov. 20 taking on Olivet. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

