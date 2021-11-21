Advertisement

Finlandia Men’s hockey blitzed by St. Norbert

Green Knights scores three goals in eight minutes of first period
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 20, 2021
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-7, 0-3 NCHA) lost 9-1 to #19 St. Norbert (4-3, 3-0 NCHA), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

At the 2:51 mark of the opening period, sophomore Cooper Hoheisel fired a missile in the lower right corner that was saved at the last minute.  St. Norbert scored three goals in an eight-minute span to take control.

In the second period, senior Sheldon Brett scored his third power play goal of the season.  On faceoffs, Hoheisel was 10-3 for a .769-win percentage.

Finlandia stays at the HOCO, Saturday, Nov. 20 playing St. Norbert.  The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

