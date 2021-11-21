Advertisement

Crystal Falls holds first-ever Buckfest to celebrate deer season

Hunters from in and out of the U.P. pay a visit to the area and turn in their bucks for a chance to win prizes
Hunters from in and out of the U.P. bring their bucks for a chance to win prizes
Hunters from in and out of the U.P. bring their bucks for a chance to win prizes(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Dylan West is a 15-year-old who has been hunting for at least ten years. When he heard the first-ever Buckfest was happening in his home town of Crystal Falls, he knew he had to bring his 140-pound buck.

“I heard about it about a day or two ago,” West said. “I figured I’d come down and throw mine in there.”

On Saturday evening, at least two dozen hunters and attendees gathered for the town’s first buck competition since 2003. The event was put on by the Crystal Falls Business Association. One member, Gerard Valesano, says the idea was to get hunters from all around to pay a visit to the area.

“Late into the fall, we don’t really have anything until Christmas,” Valesano explained. “We were thinking from a summer festival to having something in the fall before Christmas comes along.”

There were junior, adult, and senior divisions. Two winners from each division were chosen based on the buck’s weight and the antler spread/points. Prize and 50/50 raffle proceeds go to the annual Crystal Christmas Fireworks.

Valesano says the event is all about celebration.

“{Deer season is} almost like a holiday, to be honest with you, in Michigan,” he stated. “It’s just another time of year for that gathering of people to come to town, spend some money in the town, and have some good memories & stories to tell.”

Many also gathered around a fire and enjoyed a harvest moon. West says he is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“It’s nice that people come and donate prizes and let the communities get involved with this,” he said. “I hope {the rest of the season} goes well. I hope my dad gets {a buck},”

Organizers would like to see Buckfest become an annual event, hoping hunters from across the region and their bucks stop here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
MDHHS will issue face mask advisory for the holiday season due to rise in cases of flu and COVID-19
Sue Mason and her grandson Mitchell Jones
Surprise homecoming in Marquette
Hannahville Police Department Badge
Police warn of objects in roadway related to potential TikTok challenge
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Marquette County Health Department logo, with shot/vaccine and bandage graphics.
Marquette County Health Department responds to current Michigan Covid-19 situation

Latest News

Proceeds go towards replacing the museum's roof
Harbour House Museum in Crystal Falls holds Chili Feed
Silver Creek Thrift store outside.
‘Thanks Gifting’ event kicks off at Silver Creek Thrift
Ishpeming Ski Club announces Junior Ski Jumping Tournament
North Central football team getting on the bus.
North Central Jets head to state championship game