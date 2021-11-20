Advertisement

‘Thanks Gifting’ event kicks off at Silver Creek Thrift

Silver Creek Thrift store outside.
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 20, 2021
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Silver Creek Thrift hosted their “Thanks Gifting” event.

It started at 10:00 a.m. and went until 4:00 p.m.

The annual event welcomed shoppers to find holiday gifts and give back what they could.

Silver Creek’s goal is to make sure no one goes without the opportunity to find what they need.

Donations are always welcome at the store as they go back into the community.

Store Director Kristina Mutersbaugh explained:

“Our proceeds support our community. It pays for our Feeding America trucks monthly; it helps with out operation winter wear that we do, Backpack SOS.”

Mutersbaugh said, “anytime that there’s a need in the community that we can try and help with, that’s what we want to do.”

For more information on how you can donate, click here.

