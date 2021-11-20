Rapid River Knife Works hosts “Big Buck Night 2021″

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Big Buck Night 2021 was at a new location this year. Rapid River Knife Works hosted the 23rd annual Buck Pole for the first time.

It started at the Island Resort and Casino, moved to Hilltop RV and this year to Rapid River Knife Works.

The community gathered to get their deer scored and see some big bucks.

“Hunting is a big part of the Upper Peninsula and so this is a way for us to connect. A lot of the stories you hear, they’re talking about family, they’re talking about history, they’re talking about tradition. It’s much more than just hunting. The deer is just the start of the story,” said Craig Woerpel, host of Tails and Trails Outdoors Radio.

Woerpel has hosted “Tails and Trails” since Tim Kobasic died three years ago. The Tim Kobasic Memorial and Scholarship Fund donated $1,000 to the Wheeling Sportsmen.

