North Central Jets head to state championship game

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - North Central Area Schools hosted a pep rally and send off today for the football team. The Jets are headed to the Superior Dome in Marquette for the eight-player D2 State Championship. North Central will take on the Colon Magi. The game is Saturday at two in the afternoon.

The community gathered at the school to watch the team head out and first responders escorted the team out of town.

“Keep playing together, have fun out there cause this will all be over soon, and make some memories to look back on and talk about when you guys run into each other when you’re grown up,” said John Raab, father to two students on the football team.

TV6 will have highlights from the Championship Game Saturday night on your TV6 Late News.

