MTU students hold film discussions

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - An intro to sociology class at Michigan Tech is inviting you to get vocal.

The class is having a film series with discussions after every film.

Movies are all about health and society topics — such as pandemics, birth control and mental health.

There are six left in the series and the last discussion is on Dec. 6.

The discussions will all be held online. Films will also be viewed remotely.

“What we’re suggesting is that folks watch these films on their own, using various streaming services,” said Richelle Winkler, MTU sociology/demography professor. “Then, come to a discussion meeting, which the students are holding between Nov. 16 and Dec. 6.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.