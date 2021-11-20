Advertisement

MSP hosts “Stuff a Blue Goose”

The event doesn’t involve geese - it’s named after the MSP vehicles.
"Stuff a Blue Goose" sign.
"Stuff a Blue Goose" sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - MSP and local law enforcement hosted “Stuff a Blue Goose” in Delta and Menominee Counties Friday.

They collected new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots and non-perishable food items and money to be donated to the Salvation Army.

The name of the event dates back to 1954 when the MSP vehicles changed from black to blue.

“Some guys did not like it. There was a bus company that was named “The Blue Goose” and it just stuck,” said Trooper Jason Tasson from MSP Gladstone Post.

“Stuff and Blue Goose” was a one-day-only event but you can still take your donations directly to the Salvation Army.

