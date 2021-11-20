Advertisement

Mild and breezy start to the weekend

The weekend before Thanksgiving begins with partly sunny skies, above seasonal temperatures and southerly wind breezes.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure brings mild weather to the U.P. for much of Saturday, with partly sunny skies, above seasonal temperatures and southerly wind breezes. The tail end of a Canadian Prairies system brings a chance of rain showers to the eastern counties Saturday, but isolated and light expected as the high pressure persists. Then on Sunday, wintry weather conditions return as a Canadian Prairies-based system enters the Upper Peninsula. Lake effect snow and windy conditions roll into Monday, followed by a break from precipitation Tuesday as high pressure builds in briefly. An midwestern system enters the U.P. Wednesday, bringing a wintry mix to the region and transitioning to lake effect snow showers over the northwest winds belts Thursday through Friday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers east in the afternoon; seasonably warm and breezy with west winds gusting over 25 mph at times

>Highs: Upper 30s to Mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the afternoon, then transitioning to lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts in the evening; mild temperatures midday through early afternoon then getting cold from west through east; blustery

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered LES over the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon rain and snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day to Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Derrick Cram
Update: Negaunee Township man arraigned on assault charges for shot fired over ATV ownership dispute
Face Mask
MDHHS will issue face mask advisory for the holiday season due to rise in cases of flu and COVID-19
Audit: Michigan unemployment error overpaid $3.9 billion
Governor Whitmer&amp;rsquo;s executive order 2019-07 established the Marijuana Regulatory...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall of select Michigan marijuana products
Sue Mason and her grandson Mitchell Jones
Surprise homecoming in Marquette

Latest News

sunday snow
Mild air with snow returning on Sunday
Reduced visibility from blowing snow possible for Eastern U.P. commuters until snow showers...
Lake effect snow to diminish Friday as milder weather returns
breezy day
Breezy and snowy day for some areas
Lake effect snow over the west-northwest belts plus gusty winds to impact road travel in the...
Lake effect returns, with potential blowing snow and slick roads Thursday