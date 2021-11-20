Mild and breezy start to the weekend

High pressure brings mild weather to the U.P. for much of Saturday, with partly sunny skies, above seasonal temperatures and southerly wind breezes. The tail end of a Canadian Prairies system brings a chance of rain showers to the eastern counties Saturday, but isolated and light expected as the high pressure persists. Then on Sunday, wintry weather conditions return as a Canadian Prairies-based system enters the Upper Peninsula. Lake effect snow and windy conditions roll into Monday, followed by a break from precipitation Tuesday as high pressure builds in briefly. An midwestern system enters the U.P. Wednesday, bringing a wintry mix to the region and transitioning to lake effect snow showers over the northwest winds belts Thursday through Friday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers east in the afternoon; seasonably warm and breezy with west winds gusting over 25 mph at times

>Highs: Upper 30s to Mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the afternoon, then transitioning to lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts in the evening; mild temperatures midday through early afternoon then getting cold from west through east; blustery

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered LES over the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon rain and snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day to Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; breezy

>Highs: 30s

