MCHD provides updated flu data in conjunction with MDHHS mask advisory

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department released updated influenza information on Friday ahead of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Mask advisory.

MCHD said that the state health department’s advisory comes secondary to increasing influenza and COVID throughout the state of Michigan and said that it released update “local influenza disease activity to help your decision-making.”

The MCHD said that while influenza activity is low in Marquette County, the number has increased in recent weeks and that most viruses detected nationally are A(H3N2). More than 90% is among children and young adults aged 5-24 years.

An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications, according to the MCHD. Currently, Marquette’s vaccination rate is at just 27%, “a level that may not protect our community from being overwhelmed medically or economically,” said the MCHD.

The flu vaccine is available for everyone six months and older. Flu vaccines are available at many locations, including pharmacies, medical providers’ offices, and health departments.

The combination of Covid-19 and Influenza this season can cause confusion. Is it COVID or influenza? Is it both or neither? Should I get tested? What should I do?

The MCHD recommended following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for help.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.