Marquette keeping employee overtime hours flexible to handle snowy roads

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette is adjusting work for employees as winter weather settles in. Back in October the City Manager, Karen Kovacs, announced they were looking to reduce overtime for employees as they looking to get the city budget back on track.

Kovacs says she’s recently met with the Department of Public Works employees. They’re looking to keep things flexible to prioritize snow removal from city streets.

“It is reevaluating the services that we have provided and the timing that we’ve provided it, so it’s prioritizing and honestly, any winter that we’ve ever had you have to change your methods every time so sometimes you will have more overtime because the winter is just different,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs also said a recent delay in leaf collection is not related to reduced overtime hours. The delay was caused by snowfall earlier this week.

The Public Works Department intends to continue until two complete rounds of collection have been made, weather permitting. The city said Friday afternoon its staff is currently working in collection Zones 4 and 5. The compost drop off site will continue to be open Saturday and Tuesday at regularly scheduled times until collection is completed.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.