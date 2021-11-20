Advertisement

Marquette keeping employee overtime hours flexible to handle snowy roads

City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.(WLUC/City of Marquette)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette is adjusting work for employees as winter weather settles in. Back in October the City Manager, Karen Kovacs, announced they were looking to reduce overtime for employees as they looking to get the city budget back on track.

Kovacs says she’s recently met with the Department of Public Works employees. They’re looking to keep things flexible to prioritize snow removal from city streets.

“It is reevaluating the services that we have provided and the timing that we’ve provided it, so it’s prioritizing and honestly, any winter that we’ve ever had you have to change your methods every time so sometimes you will have more overtime because the winter is just different,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs also said a recent delay in leaf collection is not related to reduced overtime hours. The delay was caused by snowfall earlier this week.

The Public Works Department intends to continue until two complete rounds of collection have been made, weather permitting. The city said Friday afternoon its staff is currently working in collection Zones 4 and 5. The compost drop off site will continue to be open Saturday and Tuesday at regularly scheduled times until collection is completed.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Derrick Cram
Update: Negaunee Township man arraigned on assault charges for shot fired over ATV ownership dispute
Face Mask
MDHHS will issue face mask advisory for the holiday season due to rise in cases of flu and COVID-19
Audit: Michigan unemployment error overpaid $3.9 billion
Governor Whitmer&amp;rsquo;s executive order 2019-07 established the Marijuana Regulatory...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall of select Michigan marijuana products
Sue Mason and her grandson Mitchell Jones
Surprise homecoming in Marquette

Latest News

Northern Michigan University students support TV6 Canathon
Northern Michigan University students support TV6 Canathon
U.P. school districts provide details on their latest truancy rates
U.P. school districts provide details on their latest truancy rates
MDHHS face mask advisory explained
MDHHS face mask advisory explained
Health & Society.
MTU students hold film discussions