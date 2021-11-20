Ishpeming Ski Club announces Junior Ski Jumping Tournament

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 18th and 19th the Ishpeming Ski Club will be hosting their Junior Ski Jumping Tournament.

The junior skiers will be jumping the 13, 25, 40 and 65 meter jump, which will be a national qualifier.

Kids from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota will be attending to tryout for the Central Division Team.

The club is also looking for new members to join.

Head Ski Jumping coach Gary Rasmussen explains more, “Come on out and support your local ski jumpers. It’s a great sport, we’re looking for new kids to get involved and join the club.”

Rasmussen says, “we teach kids from 3 years old and up, our club right now entails kids from 5-18 and we’d be happy to have some new participants.”

The tournament starts at noon on December 18th and will be at 11:00 a.m. on the 19th.

All are welcomed to attend, there is no admission fee but donations are always welcomed.

