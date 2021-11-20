Harbour House Museum in Crystal Falls holds Chili Feed

Advertisement

By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a museum in Crystal Falls raised money for an important project in a delicious way.

Several people stopped by the Harbour House Museum for a Chili Feed.

The chili was made by New Leaf Pantry and Kitchen, with some assistance from Nylund’s Foods. Baked goods made by other local businesses and community members were also sold.

All proceeds and donations are going toward replacing the building’s roof.

“We can’t thank {everyone} enough,” said Michelle Smokevitch, the museum’s treasurer. “It also shows you that they don’t want to see our history die as well in our town. They also want to maintain our history, and we should maintain our history because you learn from history.”

The roof is scheduled to be replaced either next summer or next fall. This would mark the museum’s first roof replacement in at least 20 years.

The Harbour House looks to hold at least one more fundraiser to help with the project during mid-2022.

