Bay Women’s Basketball uses defense to win home opener

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Women’s Basketball Team (3-2) picked up a win in their long-awaited home opener, beating the Harper College Hawks (2-2) in a low scoring affair. The Norse pulled away late to take a 44-25 win.

Staunch defense and poor shooting ruled the day as the two teams struggled on the offensive end throughout. After taking a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Norse ended up holding their opponents to just two points in the second quarter.

Harper ended up shooting just three of 28 from the floor in the first half, allowing Bay to double-up their opponents with an 18-9 score at intermission.

It looked as though Bay was going to runaway with it early in the third. After the Norse went one from two from the free throw line, the home team got three-pointers on back-to-back possessions from Bree Arsenault (SO, Hermansville, MI), extending Bay’s lead to 16.

The Norse attack sputtered again, and Harper looked as though they were gaining some momentum on their end. An 11-4 run to close out the quarter cut the lead to just nine heading into the final period.

Bay’s defense squashed all momentum for the Hawks in the fourth. They would not make a shot from the floor until there was under four minutes remaining in the game, and by that time the Norse would extend their lead back out to 16.

Harper would never be able to close the gap, allowing Bay to take the victory by 19 points.

Bay was led by Kennedy Englund (SO, Rock, MI) who had nine points, four assists, and four rebounds, and Andie Arsenault (FR, Hermansville, MI) who had nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Cheveney Koski (SO, Rock, MI) grabbed seven rebounds.

Harper’s Isabella Gebala ended her evening with nine points and seven rebounds. Patricia Wadas grabbed eight rebounds for the Hawks.

The game was played as a part of the Bay College Fall Classic Tournament. Earlier in the day, Milwaukee Area Technical College held on to beat Alpena Community College by a score of 59-52. The tournament continues Saturday morning when Alpena Community College meets Harper College at 10 am. The women’s portion of the classic concludes with a battle between Milwaukee Area Technical College and Bay College at 2 pm.

