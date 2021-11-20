Ashbrook’s two goals help Huskies slide past Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech earned its second straight CCHA road win with a 4-3 victory at No. 20 Bemidji State Friday (Nov. 19). Tristan Ashbrook had a pair of goals as the Huskies improved to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the CCHA.

“I thought our guys played extremely hard and were resilient all night,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “These are huge league points for us against a ranked team and highly-respected team.

“I’m very happy for our players. We’ll enjoy it for a bit before we get some rest and get ready for tomorrow.”

After trailing only 4:09 into the game, the Huskies scored three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead going into the third period.

Ashbrook scored his second of the season at 9:31 of the first to tie the game. Colin Swoyer and Logan Pietila assisted on the play.

Ryland Mosley gave the Huskies their first lead 1:27 into the second period when he jammed in a rebound after a shot by Arvid Caderoth. Nick Nardella added the second assist on Mosley’s fifth career goal.

Ashbrook scored a power-play goal with 2:25 left in the second for a two-goal lead after finding himself alone in the slot. Brian Halonen had the centering feed to Ashbrook with Justin Misiak also assisting on Ashbrook’s 19th career goal.

BSU (6-5, 5-2 CCHA) cut into the lead 1:49 into the third when Owen Sillinger scored on the power play.

Tommy Parrottino got the two-goal margin back for the Huskies when he scored his first of the season from Pietila and Ashbrook. A pass by Pietila deflected off a BSU skate and Parrottino whacked in his 27th career goal.

The Beavers again cut it back to one with 9:37 left in the third when Lukas Sillinger scored, but the home team couldn’t find the equalizer down the stretch.

Eric Martin scored the game’s first goal 4:09 after puck drop.

Tech outshot BSU 35-25. Blake Pietila had 22 saves in his sixth win of the season. Gavin Enright stopped 30 shots for the home team.

The Huskies were 1 for 1 on the power play and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill.

The two teams wrap up the CCHA series at 7:07 p.m. back at the Sanford Center.

