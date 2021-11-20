Advertisement

Ashbrook’s two goals help Huskies slide past Bemidji State

Blake Pietila makes 22 saves
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech earned its second straight CCHA road win with a 4-3 victory at No. 20 Bemidji State Friday (Nov. 19). Tristan Ashbrook had a pair of goals as the Huskies improved to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the CCHA.

“I thought our guys played extremely hard and were resilient all night,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “These are huge league points for us against a ranked team and highly-respected team.

“I’m very happy for our players. We’ll enjoy it for a bit before we get some rest and get ready for tomorrow.”

After trailing only 4:09 into the game, the Huskies scored three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead going into the third period.

Ashbrook scored his second of the season at 9:31 of the first to tie the game. Colin Swoyer and Logan Pietila assisted on the play.

Ryland Mosley gave the Huskies their first lead 1:27 into the second period when he jammed in a rebound after a shot by Arvid CaderothNick Nardella added the second assist on Mosley’s fifth career goal.

Ashbrook scored a power-play goal with 2:25 left in the second for a two-goal lead after finding himself alone in the slot. Brian Halonen had the centering feed to Ashbrook with Justin Misiak also assisting on Ashbrook’s 19th career goal.

BSU (6-5, 5-2 CCHA) cut into the lead 1:49 into the third when Owen Sillinger scored on the power play.

Tommy Parrottino got the two-goal margin back for the Huskies when he scored his first of the season from Pietila and Ashbrook. A pass by Pietila deflected off a BSU skate and Parrottino whacked in his 27th career goal.

The Beavers again cut it back to one with 9:37 left in the third when Lukas Sillinger scored, but the home team couldn’t find the equalizer down the stretch.

Eric Martin scored the game’s first goal 4:09 after puck drop.

Tech outshot BSU 35-25. Blake Pietila had 22 saves in his sixth win of the season. Gavin Enright stopped 30 shots for the home team.

The Huskies were 1 for 1 on the power play and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill.

The two teams wrap up the CCHA series at 7:07 p.m. back at the Sanford Center.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Face Mask
MDHHS will issue face mask advisory for the holiday season due to rise in cases of flu and COVID-19
Sue Mason and her grandson Mitchell Jones
Surprise homecoming in Marquette
Hannahville Police Department Badge
Police warn of objects in roadway related to potential TikTok challenge
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Houghton Police vehicle.
Two-vehicle crash under investigation in Houghton

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Three goals in third period allows NMU to drop Ferris
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Bay Women’s Basketball uses defense to win home opener
MTU Women’s Basketball keeps Crookston at bay
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Bay College Men’s Basketball flies past Harper