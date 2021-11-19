Wildcats struggle but get the win over Crookston

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team hosted a non- conference affair in a close victory over The University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles, 50-48 inside the Berry Events Center Thursday, Nov. 18th.

FIRST QUARTER The Golden Eagles came out the gate with intensity, knocking down shot after shot, shooting 50 percent from the field.NMU still managed to hold their own, knocking down all eight of their points in the paint.

SECOND QUARTER Northern started to answer back in the second quarter, holding Crooksten to only six points as they held the Golden Eagles to 11.8 percent from the field.NMU was an unstoppable force grabbing thirteen rebounds to the Golden Eagle’s seven. The ‘Cats shot 50-percent behind the arch as they put 18 points on the board en route to leading at the half 26-23.

AT THE HALF Sophomore guard Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with a total of nine points, shooting 66 percent from the field.Kuhn and junior forward Elena Alaix controlled the glass with a total of four rebounds each. Northern had 19 boards in the first half.

THIRD QUARTER The Wildcats stayed hot to start the third quarter, as they continued to control the rebound game with eight boards.NMU and UMC battled hard throughout the third, as a combined total of 27 points were scored. The Golden Eagles held the narrow lead by a score of 39-37.

FOURTH QUARTER NMU found the power up button to start out the fourth quarter, by taking the lead back early.The Wildcats continued their dominant performance on the boards throughout the quarter, amassing a total of 13 rebounds to Crookston’s six. Northern held the lead throughout a majority of the fourth quarter.

STAT LEADERS Kuhn led the Wildcats with a total of 16 points and 12 rebounds for her first double double of the season. Seven separate Wildcats registered at least one steal in today’s close matchup, including freshman CJ Romero with a team high of five .Junior forward Emily Mueller was second on the ‘Cats with nine points and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT After Thursday night’s contest the Wildcats load up the buses as they are set to travel for a matchup against Concordia-St.Paul for a non-conference matchup. Tip off is set for Saturday, Nov. 20th, at 3pm.

