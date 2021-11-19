Advertisement

WATCH: First responders catch man jumping from fiery Colo. apartment complex

By KKTV and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder released intense video on Thursday showcasing two heroes in action.

KKTV reports the rescue caught on camera occurred during a massive fire at a Boulder apartment complex on Oct. 12. In the video, you can see part of the building engulfed in flames and a person hanging onto the railing of a balcony on the third floor.

“On the count of three, kick out,” one of the first responders is heard yelling to the person in the body cam video.

The video then shows the person falling into the arms of first responders. Boulder police credited police Sgt. Sterling Ekwo and Boulder Fire-Rescue Lt. Joe Gross with the rescue.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the blaze.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet,” a post on the Boulder Police Department’s Facebook page read. “That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A total of 81 units were damaged.

