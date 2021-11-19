Advertisement

U.P. school districts provide details on their latest truancy rates

Escanaba, Hancock, and NICE Schools say COVID-19 has played a role among other factors
Escanaba Area Public High School.
Escanaba Area Public High School.
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As the pandemic continues, school administrators are still working to keep students on track.

Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent Coby Fletcher says COVID-19 interrupted students’ routines.

“A lot of kids got out of the habit of doing school,” said Fletcher. “I know that sounds kind of silly, but when you expect to go to school every day, you just approach it a certain way.”

Truancy was also a real problem last year at Hancock Public Schools, according to Superintendent Steve Patchin.

“Some of them went to work,” Patchin explained. “Some of them just did other things (video games or whatever it may be). I think that’s where we saw that disconnect last year.”

At NICE Community Schools, Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says there may have been a small uptick in truancy related to COVID-19 and other factors. Overall, levels remain fairly steady.

“The small percentage students who aren’t here on a given day, our truancy rate is very small on any school day,” DeAugustine stated. “It’s less than 1% normally.”

Fletcher says providing social workers to support Escanaba students has been crucial.

“They’re able to get a lot of support that just we as a district provide,” he said. “We don’t have to refer them to somebody else. These are our folks, they develop the relationships with the kids, and they help them.”

Patchin says student engagement can also help. In fact, truancy numbers at Hancock have dropped to pre-COVID numbers, 50-60% lower than 2020.

“Are there certain classes that they really enjoy?,” Patchin stated. “Are there clubs that they really engage with, either during school in one of our advisory hours or after school? Are there sports that they can engage in?”

As for NICE, DeAugustine is making sure the environment is welcoming for students by focusing on individual needs.

“Maybe {there’s} some difficulty going on at home, where there is not an adult in that student’s life that makes sure that they come to school or wake up to go to school every day,” he mentioned.

All three districts will continue to monitor their respective situations.

