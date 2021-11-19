Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash under investigation in Houghton

The crash happened at 6 A.M. Friday morning
Houghton Police vehicle.
Houghton Police vehicle.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:05 A.M. on Friday, November 19.

The crash happened at the intersection of First Street and U.S. Highway-41.

A 19-year-old Port Huron man was driving his vehicle north on First Street when he lost control of his vehicle. He slid into the intersection, colliding with a Michigan Department of Transportation maintenance vehicle.

The 19-year-old driver was transported by Mercy Ambulance to U.P. Health System Portage for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Houghton Police and Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Derrick Cram
Update: Negaunee Township man arraigned on assault charges for shot fired over ATV ownership dispute
Governor Whitmer&amp;rsquo;s executive order 2019-07 established the Marijuana Regulatory...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall of select Michigan marijuana products
Audit: Michigan unemployment error overpaid $3.9 billion
Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for directing vandalism of Temple Jacob in Hancock
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

Sue Mason and her grandson Mitchell Jones
Surprise homecoming in Marquette
Sue Mason being surprised by her Grandson
Surprise Homecoming
‘Ladies Night’ kicks off in downtown Marquette
Photo of Sarah Peurakoski
SAIL mourns the death of its Executive Director, Sarah Peurakoski