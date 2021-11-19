Two-vehicle crash under investigation in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:05 A.M. on Friday, November 19.

The crash happened at the intersection of First Street and U.S. Highway-41.

A 19-year-old Port Huron man was driving his vehicle north on First Street when he lost control of his vehicle. He slid into the intersection, colliding with a Michigan Department of Transportation maintenance vehicle.

The 19-year-old driver was transported by Mercy Ambulance to U.P. Health System Portage for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Houghton Police and Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

