Surprise homecoming in Marquette

Sue Mason and her grandson Mitchell Jones
Sue Mason and her grandson Mitchell Jones(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A welcome surprise Thursday night for a Marquette area artist and grandmother. Sue mason was shocked when her grandson Mitchell Jones showed up during Mason’s pop-up art sale.

Mitchell has been deployed overseas with the U.S. Air Force for nearly 3 years. Thursday night he surprised his grandmother and family by coming home earlier than he told them.

“I told her I was going to come home in December, so I had to come home a little bit earlier and I didn’t want to tell her, my Mom was always big on surprising everybody if you can so it’s the little things you can do for people, it feels good to be home, it’s my first time since I’ve joined the Air Force that I get to be home for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Jones said.

Jones also said he’s looking forward to spending the holidays home with family and eating plenty of home-cooked meals.

