SAIL mourns the death of its Executive Director, Sarah Peurakoski

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A leader of a U.P. nonprofit is being remembered after her sudden death this week. Sarah Peurakoski was the Executive Director of the Superior Alliance for Independent Living.

On Thursday, there was mostly silence and sadness at SAIL’s Marquette office. It all comes after the 41-year-old died Monday morning following complications of a hemorrhage stroke.

Peurakoski’s office is currently empty with some holiday memories and creative messages.

“When we would have staff meetings or leadership meetings,” said SAIL’s Interim Executive Director, Julie Shaw, “she would make sure that there was a game or some kind of an activity that would allow us to engage in camaraderie, building teamwork, and just making work fun.”

Peurakoski had been with SAIL since 2008, sharing her passion of serving those with disabilities, indigenous people, veterans, and the homeless. Superior Health Foundation’s Jim LaJoie says “she had no bad bone in her body.”

“Just a solid, solid person {with a} big, big heart,” he stated. “{She was} caring, compassionate, {and} always willing to go the extra mile to help those in need.”

An outdoors lover, Peurakoski put together the Single Point for Activities and Recreation program (SCAR), promoting adaptable outdoor activities for everyone.

LaJoie says this grieving period could take a while.

“I think, if anything, what we learn from this is to make sure that you tell the people around you that they matter,” he said. “Give people hugs.”

SAIL plans to pick up one of Peurakoski’s projects: raising money for an Action Track Chair. The organization will also name its annual Chocolate Fest after Peurakoski, with funds going toward outdoor equipment, assistive technology, and the U.P. Vets Served program.

“What Sarah did teach was to be strong as a team and to support one another through anything,” Shaw said. “This team will continue to go on strong and in her legacy.”

Peurakoski leaves behind her wife, Jess, and two sons, Edwin and Sawyer.

On Friday, a celebration of life is planned at the Fassbender Swansen Hansen Funeral Home in Marquette. A GoFundMe has been set up for Peurakoski’s wife and boys.

