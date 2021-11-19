Advertisement

Police warn of objects in roadway related to potential TikTok challenge

The Hannahville Tribal Police are responding to reports of objects intentionally placed in the way of traffic
Hannahville Tribal Police Department Graphic
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILSON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hannahville Tribal Police Department issued a warning Friday morning about ‘large objects’ being placed in the road.

In a Facebook post, the department said that objects have been placed intentionally in the way of traffic. They responded to one incident in which a vehicle did collide with one of these objects.

The post also said that officers have been informed of a TikTok challenge that may be circulating in which participants place large items in the road and record a vehicle hitting them.

They issued a reminder that the act is a criminal offense. The post also asked that parents be aware of their children’s activity on social media platforms and apps and that drivers watch for and report any objects they encounter on the road.

Find the original Facebook post from the Hannahville Tribal Police below.

