Play of “A Christmas Carol” opens in Dickinson County tonight

The show is put on by the Dickinson County Community Theatre group at the Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain
Crew members preparing the set of "A Christmas Carol"
Crew members preparing the set of "A Christmas Carol"(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Opening night is tonight for the Dickinson County Community Theatre’s show of “A Christmas Carol.”

Ebenezer Scrooge and the rest of the 40-person cast of “A Christmas Carol,” took the stage to kick off the holiday season tonight. For Director Stewart Boyle and the Dickinson County Community Theatre (DCCT), this is a dream come true.

“A Christmas Carol starts off a year really nice and I think we are going to have a good Christmas, and I think there’s going to be lots of snow, and it’s going to be wonderful. This is the start of that,” said Stewart Boyle, DCCT President, and show Director.

Boyle’s vision of the Charles Dickens story was put on hold last year because of COVID-19, where the show was performed over the radio. Now, the cast and crew have been rehearsing twice a week for the last three months.

“They took it in stride, they did their homework, they worked on it when they weren’t in rehearsal, and they came through,” Boyle said.

The youngest cast member is six-years-old. Boyle says the cast is diverse in skill level.

“We’ve got some veterans of DCCT who have been on lots of shows and productions. We also have some people that are new, that have done stuff in the past,” Boyle said.

Boyle was concerned that only a few people would audition. He says that “A Christmas Carol” is so popular, it drew a larger interest than expected.

“It’s a great community thing. We have a huge community, and it turned out,” Boyle said.

Boyle says the cast is ready to put on a show, and he is excited to have an in-person production again.

“We are trending way above what we expected for audience [levels],” Boyle said. “We have a lot of pre-sale tickets.” Opening night kicks off at 7 p.m. CT tonight, but there will be more shows this weekend at the Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain.

Saturday there will be shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT, and Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are $15 for the evenings and $10 for matinee.

