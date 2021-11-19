Northern Michigan University students support TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More news about the TV6 Canathon, we’re taking a look into the efforts on the Northern Michigan University campus with the Marquette Ending Hunger organization.

For several years now, one club on the NMU campus has partnered with the TV6 Canathon. That club is Marquette Ending Hunger. The group strives to educate and give back as club President Hannah Smith explains. “Our current goal is to just educate people about food insecurity within the Marquette community along with raising money to help local food pantries and local homeless shelters and just anyone in need,” Smith says.

While the Covid-19 pandemic hindered efforts for in-person events, the club is looking to the future. Smith detailed recent and upcoming events to raise awareness of homelessness. “But we have been putting on events, we’ve currently just hosted a trivia night where all the money went to the NMU food pantry, we’re participating in the TV6 Canathon and we’ll also have a guest panelist from local professionals and experts about food insecurity within Marquette,” she says.

The trivia night raised more than two hundred dollars for the food pantry according to Smith. Their involvement, as well as the TV6 Canathon, helps provide to those in need. Food pantry advisor Haley Rhoades explains the need even for students on campus. “We have students, who aren’t going home, who are traditionally residence hall students and they might be making their first Thanksgiving dinner in the residence halls so we work with them to provide easy to prepare meals,” Rhoades explains.

Though Rhoades stresses that TV6 Canathon donations of food and money keep the pantry stocked. In-person and online donations will run until December 3. Non perishable foods are accepted.

