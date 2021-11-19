No kid without a Christmas begins in Keweenaw

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Monetary donations and toys are currently being accepted at the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office for the “No Kid Without a Christmas Program.”

Each year, the program gives about 100 kids in the Keweenaw a Christmas present.

The program is in its 23rd year.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff says this program makes the holidays special for kids who may otherwise go without any presents on Christmas.

“We’ll get the children’s wants and needs, and then we shop based on that,” said Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennela. “So, it’s kind of a need program where a kid, it might be their dream to have this toy or that toy. And, we’re able to provide that for them.”

There will also be toy collection buns at Lassila Insurance and the Glacia Tavern in Mohawk.

