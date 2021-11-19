Advertisement

No kid without a Christmas begins in Keweenaw

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is starting the holiday giving season early
Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office in Eagle River.
Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office in Eagle River.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Monetary donations and toys are currently being accepted at the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office for the “No Kid Without a Christmas Program.”

Each year, the program gives about 100 kids in the Keweenaw a Christmas present.

The program is in its 23rd year.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff says this program makes the holidays special for kids who may otherwise go without any presents on Christmas.

“We’ll get the children’s wants and needs, and then we shop based on that,” said Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennela. “So, it’s kind of a need program where a kid, it might be their dream to have this toy or that toy. And, we’re able to provide that for them.”

There will also be toy collection buns at Lassila Insurance and the Glacia Tavern in Mohawk.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
UPDATE: Marquette County fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Governor Whitmer&amp;rsquo;s executive order 2019-07 established the Marijuana Regulatory...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall of select Michigan marijuana products
Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette electrical fire
FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care...
Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota

Latest News

Executive Director of Superior Alliance for Independent Living dies at 41
Executive Director of Superior Alliance for Independent Living dies at 41
Kids in the UP have already been getting their first Pfizer child doses. FILE.
MDHHS panel weighs in on kid COVID vaccines
City of Crystal Falls hosts first ever “Buck Fest” this Saturday
City of Crystal Falls hosts first ever “Buck Fest” this Saturday
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Gov. Whitmer announces pilot COVID-19 test program for schools