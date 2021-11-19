Advertisement

Mild air with snow returning on Sunday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The lake effect snow ends this morning winds shift to the southwest. Temperatures will trend mild to seasonal through the weekend. Then, the jetstream brings a trough with an area of low pressure at the surface on Sunday into Monday. This means some snow will return Sunday afternoon. Once it clears colder and blustery conditions will develop on Monday with lake effect snow. Thanksgiving travel may be a bit wet as a system brings some light rain to the area Wednesday afternoon followed by light snow in the north on Thanksgiving.

Today: Morning snow in the east. Then, mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s west, low 40 central and east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow from west to east

>Highs: Low 30s west, around 40° east

Monday: Blustery with unseasonably cold air and lake effect snow along northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 20s west, mid to upper 20s elsewhere

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, mild with rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s

Thanksgiving: Morning light snow in the north. Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Derrick Cram
Update: Negaunee Township man arraigned on assault charges for shot fired over ATV ownership dispute
Governor Whitmer&amp;rsquo;s executive order 2019-07 established the Marijuana Regulatory...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall of select Michigan marijuana products
Audit: Michigan unemployment error overpaid $3.9 billion
Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for directing vandalism of Temple Jacob in Hancock
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

Reduced visibility from blowing snow possible for Eastern U.P. commuters until snow showers...
Lake effect snow to diminish Friday as milder weather returns
breezy day
Breezy and snowy day for some areas
Lake effect snow over the west-northwest belts plus gusty winds to impact road travel in the...
Lake effect returns, with potential blowing snow and slick roads Thursday
breezy
Warm & breezy before more snow