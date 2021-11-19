Mild air with snow returning on Sunday

The lake effect snow ends this morning winds shift to the southwest. Temperatures will trend mild to seasonal through the weekend. Then, the jetstream brings a trough with an area of low pressure at the surface on Sunday into Monday. This means some snow will return Sunday afternoon. Once it clears colder and blustery conditions will develop on Monday with lake effect snow. Thanksgiving travel may be a bit wet as a system brings some light rain to the area Wednesday afternoon followed by light snow in the north on Thanksgiving.

Today: Morning snow in the east. Then, mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s west, low 40 central and east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow from west to east

>Highs: Low 30s west, around 40° east

Monday: Blustery with unseasonably cold air and lake effect snow along northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 20s west, mid to upper 20s elsewhere

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, mild with rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s

Thanksgiving: Morning light snow in the north. Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

