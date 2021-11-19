Michigan Education Association files unfair labor charge against Dickinson-Iron ISD

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District Education Association has filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the ISD.

In a press release, the MEA says that the charge stems from the ISD failing to bargain in good faith.

The bargaining unit, composed of teachers and other professional educators filed a “demand to bargain” over COVID-19 issues, including leave provisions, vaccination procedures and other pandemic-related issues.

“Under labor law, these issues are subject to collective bargaining. The refusal by the ISD to honor that requirement not only disrespects our members, it violates Michigan labor laws, which led our membership to file these charges,” MEA UniServ Director Dave Martinson stated.

The case will be heard by the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC), which oversees state labor laws.

“We look forward to presenting our case to MERC and, following a successful resolution of these issues, moving forward with the collective bargaining process,” Martinson said.

TV6 and Fox-UP has reached out to the Dickinson-Iron ISD for comment but has not heard back at this time.

