MDHHS face mask advisory explained

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Similar to last year’s holiday COVID uptick, larger hospitals in rural areas are having a hard time keeping up.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is giving recommendations in an attempt to mediate the situation.

“First of all, we’re seeing significant amounts of COVID, some of our rural hospitals their emergency departments have up to 15 or more patients that are admitted and can’t get beds,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouch, Spectrum Health West Michigan president.

He says transfers are nearly impossible.

“So many hospitals are full when you need a higher level or a different level of care,” said Elmouch. “It’s very challenging for a small hospital to find a hospital with availability to transfer to.”

With many holiday gatherings happening next week – doctors are giving recommendations.

“We would recommend this year that you do try to limit gatherings,” said Dr. Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “If you are aware of people’s vaccination status, it’s clearly safer to be gathering with people who are fully vaccinated.”

However, the face mask advisory is not a mandate. It will be up to individuals, businesses and schools to choose to follow it.

“All of those children are coming home from school to families. To parents, grandparents, siblings,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

“There was spillover. We know that household transmission is very real and causes a lot of cases,” added Bagdasarian.

As many families spend more time indoors this fall and winter, the state health department encourages everyone to mask up – regardless of vaccination status.

“We certainly continue to encourage schools to have students masked in the classroom and other indoor activities together to help minimize transmission and keep those populations safe,” said Hertel.

Hertel says she knows residents have let down their guard, but we are at another crucial point in the pandemic.

