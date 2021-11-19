Marquette Township to ring in the Christmas season with tree lighting
The Christmas tree lighting will feature Santa, the Grinch, Christmas carols, and more!
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Tis the season to start planning your holiday festivities!
You can celebrate the season with Marquette Township at the Westwood Mall on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Santa will light the 35-foot Christmas tree, which was donated by Kohl’s, at 6 P.M.
The Grinch will be there to try to steal Christmas... but you can save the town by singing along to Christmas carols with Linda Smith!
Studio Dance Arts will also perform dance numbers and pass out little bells to children.
After the lighting, you’re invited to head inside the mall to take pictures with Santa.
Organizers encourage you to bring letters to Santa.
