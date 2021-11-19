Marquette County Health Department responds to current Michigan Covid-19 situation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) issued a community health recommendation on Friday based on Michigan’s current Covid-19 status, the worst in the country.

MCHD said that currently, Michigan is the worst state in the nation in Covid-19 cases per population.

According to the MCHD, in Marquette County 15% of all COVID tests are positive and in any group, the chance that someone is contagious with COVID is 10-20% for a group of 10 or 30-40% for a group of 25.

Based on cumulative Michigan data, the MCHD also said that after Covid-19 vaccination, there is a 1.5 % chance of being re-infected, four out of 10,000 chance of being hospitalized, and two out of 10,000 chance of dying (with nearly 90% of deaths over the age of 65).

Data showed that the risk for the unvaccinated, compared to the vaccinated of being infected is six-fold, while the risk of being hospitalized is nearly twenty-fold that of the vaccinated, and the risk of dying from COVID, eleven-fold.

The average number of new daily cases in Marquette County is 37 and since January of last year, at least 1 in 8 people who live in Marquette County have been infected (8,700 cases), and at least 1 in 767 people have died (87 deaths).

Based on the above statistics, Dr. Bob Lorinser, Medical Director for MCHD issued the following statement on behalf of MCHD:

The MCHD:

1. Believes it is time for greater personal and community responsibility in addressing COVID. Therefore, we will serve as your public health experts and provide guidance and support as desired.

2. Remains concerned over the preventable hospitalizations given lack of testing, lack of use of monoclonal antibodies, and lack of vaccinations. This needs to be addressed by the entire community, not just by the health department.

3. Strongly recommends vaccinations of all eligible- the only safe way to protect yourself in the long term during this active pandemic. We recommend all medical practices and pharmacies offer the vaccines to any eligible clients.

4. Supports other mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing, which can be added to vaccinations from individual risk and benefit assessment.

5. Recommends over-the-counter testing as a valuable and underutilized tool to identify infection and prevent transmission.

6. Will reevaluate our contact tracing efforts and focus on those at greatest risk of harm (death and hospitalization).

7. Will work to provide education and guidance for our community members to lessen the burden on our current medical and hospital system including advocating for the expansion of locations that provide rapid COVID and influenza testing, vaccination, and monoclonal antibody or other treatments when indicated.

The MCHD said that 50% of cases hospitalized for COVID received their diagnosis at the time of admission. They were ill and contagious usually for days without being tested. They also reported that it is uncommon to see a patient hospitalized if they received monoclonal antibodies to treat their COVID illness when it is indicated. The age range of patients is from the ‘30s through ‘90s, including those without any medical problems and “healthy.”

The county health department also said that vaccines are the best long-term solution to return to normalcy, and they still recommend masking and social distancing.

“Working together, we will accomplish more than separately,” said Lorinser. “So, let’s move hand in hand, forward, united, each doing our part to protect yourself, your families and friends and our community and return to a life we enjoy and cherish.”

You can contact the Marquette County Health Department if you have further questions.

