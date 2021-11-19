Lake effect snow to diminish Friday as milder weather returns

Lake effect snow continues in the northwest wind belts of the U.P. Thursday night through Friday morning, with heavier snow bands in the eastern counties close to the Lake Superior shore -- snowfall accumulations more than 5″ possible. With northwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times, there is potential of blowing snow and reduced road visibility, including M-94 from Munising to Hiawatha and M-28 stretching from Shingleton to Seney. Snow showers taper off later Friday as brief high pressure brings milder and drier conditions. Benign weather continues for much of Saturday, then by Sunday wintry weather conditions return as a Canadian Prairies-based system enters the Upper Peninsula. Lake effect snow and windy conditions roll into Monday, followed by a break from precipitation Tuesday as high pressure moves in (for a short stay). An midwestern system enters the U.P. Wednesday, bringing a wintry mix to the region and transitioning to snow showers on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

Friday: LES early then tapering off towards the afternoon; mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures and southwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph at times

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers east in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the afternoon; mild with breezy southwest winds in the evening

>Highs: 40

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered LES over the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon rain and snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.