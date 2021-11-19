‘Ladies Night’ kicks off in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who weren’t out hunting got a chance to start their holiday shopping.

The event began at 4 in the evening and lasted until 8pm.

More than 60 local business took part in the event. Some including 906 Sports Bar and Grill, Blossom Bird Bubble Tea and Campfire CoWorks.

Participants also had a chance to win gifts and prizes through drawings, the proceeds from which were donated to the Women’s Center, which helps victims of domestic violence.

Tara Laase-Mckinney, Marquette DDA events and promotions coordinator explains how the donations work:

“For years the DDA has donated the proceeds from the passports to the women’s center. We feel like it’s a really great cause to donate to and its women supporting women so it’s a really great cause.”

There was also a good drive for the Harbor House shelter, if you wish to make you own donation you can click here.

