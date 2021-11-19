Advertisement

‘Ladies Night’ kicks off in downtown Marquette

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who weren’t out hunting got a chance to start their holiday shopping.

The event began at 4 in the evening and lasted until 8pm.

More than 60 local business took part in the event. Some including 906 Sports Bar and Grill, Blossom Bird Bubble Tea and Campfire CoWorks.

Participants also had a chance to win gifts and prizes through drawings, the proceeds from which were donated to the Women’s Center, which helps victims of domestic violence.

Tara Laase-Mckinney, Marquette DDA events and promotions coordinator explains how the donations work:

“For years the DDA has donated the proceeds from the passports to the women’s center. We feel like it’s a really great cause to donate to and its women supporting women so it’s a really great cause.”

There was also a good drive for the Harbor House shelter, if you wish to make you own donation you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Chenoa Rae Phillips.
UPDATE: Marquette County fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries
Governor Whitmer&amp;rsquo;s executive order 2019-07 established the Marijuana Regulatory...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency issues recall of select Michigan marijuana products
Fire
No injuries reported in Marquette electrical fire
Mugshot of Derrick Cram
Update: Negaunee Township man arraigned on assault charges for shot fired over ATV ownership dispute

Latest News

Sue Mason and her grandson Mitchell Jones
Surprise homecoming in Marquette
Sue Mason being surprised by her Grandson
Surprise Homecoming
Photo of Sarah Peurakoski
SAIL mourns the death of its Executive Director, Sarah Peurakoski
Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office in Eagle River.
No kid without a Christmas begins in Keweenaw